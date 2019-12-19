VIDEO: Surprise Proposal at Final WAITRESS Cast Album Karaoke

It was a night of surprises at the final Waitress Cast Album Karaoke! The night was hosted by the composer and lyricist of Waitress, the multi-platinum-selling Grammy and twice Tony-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles.

During an audience member's rendition of You Matter to Me, he proved just how much that was true by getting down on one knee!

Check out the heartwarming video here!

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You