VIDEO: Stephanie J. Block Sings SUNSET BOULEVARD Ahead of Kennedy Center Performance

Stephanie J. Block posted a video following her recent concert at Provincetown Town Hall, in which she can be heard singing "As If We Never Said Goodbye' from Sunset Boulevard.

Block will be leading the Kennedy Center 'Broadway Center Stage' performance of Sunset Boulevard in February 2023. Get a sneak preview of her performance by watching the video below!

Broadway Center Stage: Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard runs February 1-6, 2023 in the Eisenhower Theater.

Alone in her Hollywood mansion with little more than celluloid memories, former silent-screen star Norma Desmond remains what she has always been: the greatest star of all.

For Broadway Center Stage, Tony-winning powerhouse Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show, Falsettos, Wicked) takes on this iconic role. Based on the 1950 film noir, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony-winning masterpiece weaves a compelling tale of romance, obsession, and faded glory.

