VIDEO: Solea Pfeiffer Talks Musical Theatre After High School in The 4th Episode of 5th Avenue Theatre's F@T5: Long Distance!

Fridays @ The 5th doesn't stop just because we're all stuck inside! Here's Episode 4: Is There Musical Theater After High School? with guest panelist Solea Pfeiffer. This episode originally aired on Friday, April 10, 2020.

Learn more about F@T5: Long Distance and register for upcoming sessions here: https://5thavenue.org/education/youth.

This week we are talking to professional actor and University of Michigan alum, Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton, West Side Story, Camelot) about her musical theater life after high school. Are you considering applying for a BFA program? What IS a BFA? Is it different from a BA? What's up with all these acronyms?

This is the first in a series of Fridays @ The 5th episodes devoted to investigating if, there is in fact, musical theater after high school. Spoiler Alert "there's ALWAYS musical theater!" and it's never too early to start exploring the different ways it can be a part of your future.

Watch this special Q&A and tech-facilitated "group hug" for Washington state theater teens. Rehearsals and performances might be cancelled, but the spontaneous musical numbers MUST GO ON!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You