VIDEO: Sneak Peek - 'It's Love Actually' on Next Episode of TV Land's YOUNGER
On the next episode of YOUNGER titled 'It's Love, Actually,' Liza pursues a new relationship as Kelsey revisits an old one; Diana learns the truth about Richard and Lauren encourages Josh to follow his heart. The episode airs Wednesday, September 6th at 10 pm/ET on TV Land. Also, the cast discusses Charles's (Peter Hermann) complexity and dealing with judgement in real life in last night's "A Novel Marriage" episode. Check out both videos below!
YOUNGER follows 40-year old Liza (Tony winner Sutton Foster), a suddenly single mother who tries to get back into the working world, only to find it's nearly impossible to start at the bottom at her age. When a chance encounter with the sexy Josh (Nico Tortorella), a young tattoo artist, convinces her she looks younger than she is, Liza tries to pass herself off as 26 - with the help of a makeover, courtesy of her best friend Maggie (Debi Mazar).
Armed with new confidence, she lands a job as an assistant to the temperamental Diana (Miriam Shor) and teams up with her new co-worker and 20-something Kelsey (Hilary Duff) to make it in the career of her dreams. Now she just has to make sure no one discovers her secret.
