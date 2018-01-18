VIDEO: Sneak Peek - Darren Criss in Next Episode of THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE

On the next episode of THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE, Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss) arrives in Miami to stalk Gianni Versace. The episode was written by Tom Rob Smith; directed by Nelson Cragg and airs Wednesday, January 24th on FX. Get a sneak peek below!

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME STORY stars GLEE's Darren Criss, who most recently appeared on Broadway in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH. The the second installment of FX's award-winning limited series, AMERICAN CRIME Story is written by Tom Rob Smith, and also stars Edgar Ramirez, Ricky Martin and Penelope Cruz.

The series is produced by FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions. FX's first installment of ACS, The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story, garnered 9 Emmy Awards while collecting 22 nominations. As one of the most critically acclaimed programs of 2016, it also won Golden Globe, BAFTA, AFI, PGA, WGA and TCA awards.

