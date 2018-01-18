TV - PREVIEWS / TRAILERS
Click Here for More Articles on TV - PREVIEWS / TRAILERS

VIDEO: Sneak Peek - Darren Criss in Next Episode of THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE

Jan. 18, 2018  

On the next episode of THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE, Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss) arrives in Miami to stalk Gianni Versace. The episode was written by Tom Rob Smith; directed by Nelson Cragg and airs Wednesday, January 24th on FX. Get a sneak peek below!

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME STORY stars GLEE's Darren Criss, who most recently appeared on Broadway in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH. The the second installment of FX's award-winning limited series, AMERICAN CRIME Story is written by Tom Rob Smith, and also stars Edgar Ramirez, Ricky Martin and Penelope Cruz.

The series is produced by FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions. FX's first installment of ACS, The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story, garnered 9 Emmy Awards while collecting 22 nominations. As one of the most critically acclaimed programs of 2016, it also won Golden Globe, BAFTA, AFI, PGA, WGA and TCA awards.

VIDEO: Sneak Peek - Darren Criss in Next Episode of THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Introducing the BroadwayWorld Theatre Camp Guide
  • HELLO, DOLLY! with Bette Midler Taped for Lincoln Center Archives
  • Will Hal Prince-Helmed EVITA Bring Its Rainbow Tour to Broadway?
  • Tickets on Sale Tomorrow for MOULIN ROUGE in Boston
  • Join Our Team! BroadwayWorld Is Seeking a Full-Time Editor
  • You'll Be Back: Michael Luwoye Returns to HAMILTON Tomorrow!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com