Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Sierra Boggess and Yu Shirota Perform 'Aimer' From ROMEO ET JULIETTE
Sierra Boggess and Yu Shirota have joined forced for a performance of "Aimer" from Roméo et Juliette. The song features Music and Lyrics by Gérard Presgurvic.
"Literally on opposite sides of the world (me in New York City and [Shirota] in Japan) we wanted to sing one of our favorite duets we have ever performed together," Boggess wrote in the description of the video, posted to her Facebook page. "This time we recorded it so we could share with you all too! Hope this love reaches you too."
Watch the video below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BREAKING: HAMILTON Film is Coming to Disney+ July 3
Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that the Hamilton film is coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
Nick Cordero Is Officially Awake After Weeks in a Coma
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital because of complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation... (read more)
BOMBSHELL's 2015 Concert Will Stream Next Week; SMASH Cast to Come Together for Virtual Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE have announced a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuri... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Share Great Update on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress- 'He Is Starting to Follow Commands'
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the co... (read more)
Lincoln Center Announces BROADWAY FRIDAYS, Free Online Streams Featuring CAROUSEL, THE NANCE and More
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced Broadway Fridays, free online streams of some of the most beloved Live From Lincoln Center broadc... (read more)
Broadway Shutdown Extends To September
With the ongoing suspension of Broadway performances due to COVID-19 continuing until further notice, the Broadway League is updating information rega... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that the Hamilton film is coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
Nick Cordero Is Officially Awake After Weeks in a Coma
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital because of complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation... (read more)
BOMBSHELL's 2015 Concert Will Stream Next Week; SMASH Cast to Come Together for Virtual Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE have announced a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuri... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Share Great Update on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress- 'He Is Starting to Follow Commands'
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the co... (read more)
Lincoln Center Announces BROADWAY FRIDAYS, Free Online Streams Featuring CAROUSEL, THE NANCE and More
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced Broadway Fridays, free online streams of some of the most beloved Live From Lincoln Center broadc... (read more)
Broadway Shutdown Extends To September
With the ongoing suspension of Broadway performances due to COVID-19 continuing until further notice, the Broadway League is updating information rega... (read more)