VIDEO: Sierra Boggess and Yu Shirota Perform 'Aimer' From ROMEO ET JULIETTE

Sierra Boggess and Yu Shirota have joined forced for a performance of "Aimer" from Roméo et Juliette. The song features Music and Lyrics by Gérard Presgurvic.

"Literally on opposite sides of the world (me in New York City and [Shirota] in Japan) we wanted to sing one of our favorite duets we have ever performed together," Boggess wrote in the description of the video, posted to her Facebook page. "This time we recorded it so we could share with you all too! Hope this love reaches you too."

Watch the video below!





