VIDEO: Sierra Boggess and Julian Ovenden Sing 'Stranger In Paradise'
'Stranger in Paradise' was written by Alexander Borodin, George Forrest and Robert Wright.
Sierra Boggess and Julian Ovenden have come together virtually to share beautiful music with us all!
Boggess shared, "Our first track from our album Together... At a Distance".
Listen to Boggess and Ovenden perform 'Stranger in Paradise', written by Alexander Borodin, George Forrest and Robert Wright below!
Ovenden, who recently appeared on DOWNTON ABBEY, has starred in the West End in MARGUERITE, GRAND HOTEL and MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, as well as the first run of FINDING NEVERLAND in London. The actor has also taken the stage on Broadway in BUTLEY and off-Broadway in DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY.
Sierra Boggess is regarded as one of Broadway's most beloved ingénues. She recently starred in the Alliance Theatre's production of Ever After and prior to that premiered the new play The Age of Innocence at Hartford Stage in which she received a nomination for a Connecticut Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of Countless Ellen Olenska.
Sierra's recent Broadway credits include It Shoulda Been You and School of Rock where she originated both roles. Prior to that, Sierra returned to the London stage for a limited engagement as Fantine in the original production of Les Miserables. She then starred in the 25th Anniversary Concerts of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom Of The Opera at Royal Albert Hall, reunited with her It Shoulda Been You Co-star Tyne Daly in the Broadway revival of Terrence McNally's Master Class and starred in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies in the West End, for which her performance as 'Christine Daae,' received a 2011 Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. Sierra's other NY theatre credits include starring as the title character in the Broadway production of Disney's The Little Mermaid (Drama Desk and Drama League nominations), the final cast of off-Broadway's Love, Loss And What I Wore and in the City Center Encores! production of Music in the Air. She starred as 'Christine Daae' in the Las Vegas production of The Phantom of the Opera and has been seen in the national tours of Les Miserables and West Side Story. Concert appearances include The BBC Proms at Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Center's American Songbook Series: The Lyrics of David Zippel, New York Pops at Lincoln Center and Broadway by the Year at Town Hall.
Sierra continues to perform her solo show across the world. Recordings include the 25th Anniversary Concert of The Phantom Of The Opera (also on DVD), School of Rock, It Shoulda Been You, the Symphonic Recording of Love Never Dies, the Original Cast Album for The Little Mermaid and Andrew Lippa's A Little Princess.
