VIDEO: See Lea Michele Hula in a Clip From SAME TIME, NEXT CHRISTMAS

ABC has shared a preview of their upcoming film "Same Time, Next Christmas" starring Lea Michele! The clip features Michele's character, Olivia, and Charles Michael Davis' character Jeff at a Luau together and Jeff coaxes Olivia to get up and dance the Hawaiian Christmas hula!

Watch the clip below!

Olivia Anderson is a successful young woman who met her childhood sweetheart during her family's annual Christmas visit to Hawaii. After being separated by distance and years, the two reunite at the same Hawaiian resort years later, and the old chemistry between them flares up anew-but circumstances conspire to keep them apart. "Same Time, Next Christmas," which premieres on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 9:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

"Same Time, Next Christmas" stars Michele as Olivia Anderson, Charles Michael Davis as Jeff Williams, Bryan Greenberg as Gregg Harris, George Newbern as Woody Anderson, Nia Vardalos as Faye Anderson, Phil Morris as Alec Williams and Dannah Lockett as Madelyn Williams.

"Same Time, Next Christmas" is executive produced by EveryWhere Studios' Tom Mazza and David Calvert Jones. Stephen Herek ("Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors," "Mr. Holland's Opus" and "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure") directs, and Karen Bloch Morse ("Ice Castles") writes. The movie is produced by FreeForm Studios for ABC.





