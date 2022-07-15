Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Kite Runner
Click Here for More on The Kite Runner

VIDEO: See Highlights from THE KITE RUNNER On Broadway!

The Kite Runner is a haunting tale of friendship spanning cultures and continents, that follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption.

Jul. 15, 2022  

The stage adaptation of the classic novel The Kite Runner is currently in previews on Broadway! Opening night is July 21, and it will run through October 30 at The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

Get a first look at the production below!

Leading the cast is Amir Arison as Amir and Faran Tahir as Baba. They will be joined by Mazin Akar, Barzin Akhavan, Demosthenes Chrysan, Azita Ghanizada, Danish Farooqui, Joe Joseph, Déa Julien, Dariush Kashani, Beejan Land, Amir Malaklou, Christine Mirzayan, Haris Pervaiz, Alex Purcell, Eric Sirakian, Houshang Touzie, and Evan Zes. Salar Nader plays the tabla, a percussion instrument.

Based on Khaled Hosseini's internationally best-selling novel and adapted by Matthew Spangler, the production comes to New York from two successful seasons in London's West En.

The Kite Runner is directed by Giles Croft and adapted by Matthew Spangler. The creative team is Barney George (Scenic and Costume Design), Charles Balfour (Lighting Design), Drew Baumohl (Sound Design), William Simpson (Projection Design), Jonathan Girling (Composer and Musical Supervisor), Kitty Winter (Movement Director), Laura Stanczyk (Casting Director), Humaira Ghilzai (Cultural Advisor and Script Consultant) and Damian Sandys (Associate Director).

It is produced by Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner and Tracey McFarland of Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Jayne Baron Sherman, and Hunter Arnold, in association with UK Productions Ltd. and Flying Entertainment Ltd/Kilimanjaro Group Ltd. Daryl Roth is the Executive Producer.

Originally published in 2003, The Kite Runner became a bestseller across the globe and has since been published in 70 countries, selling 31.5 million copies in 60 languages. Now this powerful story has been adapted into a stunning stage production.

One of the best-loved and most highly acclaimed novels of our time, The Kite Runner is a haunting tale of friendship spanning cultures and continents, that follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption. Afghanistan is a divided country on the verge of war and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It's a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither of the boys can foresee the terrible incident which will shatter their lives forever.  

The Kite Runner
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

... (read more about this author)

Video: Casey Hoekstra and Sarah Price Star In Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At Northlight Theatre
July 15, 2022

See first look video from Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise, directed by Jessica Fisch at Northlight Theatre.
VIDEO: STRANGER THINGS Star Gaten Matarazzo Is Heading Back to Broadway!
July 15, 2022

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo will make his long-awaited return to Broadway as 'Jared Kleinman' in the Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony, Grammy and Oliver Award-winning musical now playing at the Music Box Theatre. Watch as Gaten chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about returning to the stage and so much more!
VIDEO: First Look at CRUEL INTENTIONS at the Chopin Theatre
July 14, 2022

Due to popular demand Kokandy Productions’ hit Chicago storefront premiere of Cruel Intentions: The ’90 Musical has added two additional weeks of performances, extending through Sunday, August 21, 2022 at The Chopin Theatre (Studio), 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Check out clips from the production here.
VIDEO: Preview the Epic Music of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS- Opens Tonight!
July 14, 2022

After more than two decades playing worldwide and selling more than 15 million tickets in 23 countries, Notre Dame de Paris will make its long-awaited New York City debut this summer. The production, performed in French with English supertitles and featuring a dazzling international 30-member cast and a live orchestra, will play for seven performances only from July 13-24, 2022 at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center. Watch a sneak peek video!
Photo/Video: Get A First Listen To The Songs Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA; Cast Meets The Press In Chicgo
July 13, 2022

The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical hosted a welcome press event at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre ahead of the musical’s world premiere. Check out photos of the cast meeting the press, get a first look at the cast in rehearsal, and listen to Elton John preview songs from the show!