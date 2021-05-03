VIDEO: See Ewan McGregor and Krysta Rodriguez in the Trailer for HALSTON on Netflix

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

The limited series HALSTON, starring Ewan McGregor as designer Roy Halston Frowick and Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, is coming to Netflix on May 15! Halston follows the legendary fashion designer as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that's synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970's and '80's New York - until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset... the name Halston itself.

Check out the trailer below!

The series is Executive Produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan, Ewan McGregor, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films, Eric Kovtun and Sharr White. Minahan also serves as the series director.

Alongside Rodriguez and McGregor, the cast includes Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher, Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Vera Farmiga, Gian Franco Rodriguez, David Pittu, Sullivan Jones, and Kelly Bishop.