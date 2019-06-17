VIDEO: See Billy Porter, Todrick Hall in Taylor Swift's New Music Video for 'You Need to Calm Down'

Jun. 17, 2019  

Taylor Swift has released the music video to her newest single, "You Need To Calm Down." The song is off of her upcoming new album "Lover," which will be released on August 23.

The music video features appearances by (in alphabetical order): A'keria Davenport, Adam Lambert, Adam Rippon, Adore Delano, Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Bobby Berk, Chester Lockhart, Ciara, Delta Work, Dexter Mayfield, Ellen Degeneres, Hannah Hart, Hayley Kiyoko, Jade Jolie, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jonathan Van Ness, Justin Mikita, Karamo Brown, Katy Perry, Laverne Cox, Riley Knox-Beyoncé, Rupaul, Ryan Reynolds, Tan France Tatianna, Toderick Hall, Trinity K Bonet, and Trinity Taylor.

Watch the music video below!

The song is a pro-LGBTQ+ anthem that features lyrics like "You are somebody that we don't know / But you're comin' at my friends like a missile / Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD?."

