VIDEO: See Anthony Ramos & James Corden in WHAT THE HELL HAPPENED TO SKYPE? on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Leaders at Skype hop in a meeting to discuss how the company went from being the go-to verb for video calls at the start of the pandemic to totally losing market share to Zoom. Can a big idea save the company? Starring Rainn Wilson, Anthony Ramos, Olivia Harewood, Louis Waymouth and Diana Miller.

Watch the skit from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

Ramos made his Broadway debut in Hamilton in 2015. In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper and Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters." He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It." Ramos will lead the cast of the upcoming In The Heights film as Usnavi.

