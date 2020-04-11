VIDEO: Scarlett Strallen Sings 'I Happen to Like New York' From THE NEW YORKERS in New #EncoresArchives!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Scarlett Strallen singing "I Happen to Like New York" for Encores! The New Yorkers in 2017.

