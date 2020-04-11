Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Scarlett Strallen Sings 'I Happen to Like New York' From THE NEW YORKERS in New #EncoresArchives!
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Scarlett Strallen singing "I Happen to Like New York" for Encores! The New Yorkers in 2017.
Watch the video below!
?: Scarlett Strallen singing "I Happen to Like New York" #EncoresArchives- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) April 10, 2020
Encores! The New Yorkers 2017 pic.twitter.com/HQkFRTLnqL
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
VIDEO: Actor Handcuffed by LAPD While Making Self-Tape of August Wilson Monologue
When LA-based actor Tyree Freely began creating his self-tape for Leah Daniels-Butler Casting's Quarantine Monologues project, he didn't realize that ... (read more)
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends To June
In accordance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and under the continued direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Broadway shows in ... (read more)
VIDEO: The Shows Must Go On! Continues with JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR- Watch Now!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Jesus Christ Superstar Live Stage Show starring Tim Minchin, Mel C and Chris Moyl... (read more)
With Closure Official BEETLEJUICE Considering Future Production Plans; Tour
With this morning's news about Broadway remaining closed through June 7th, it makes it official that BEETLEJUICE on Broadway has played its final perf... (read more)
VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell Serenades NYC From His Balcony!
This afternoon, passersby were treated to a Tony-winning serenade from none other than the great Brian Stokes Mitchell as he belted out a selection fr... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Believes Theatres Will Remain Shut Down Until September
Andrew Lloyd Webber has voiced his opinion on the current Broadway return date of June 7, in a recent interview with Page Six.... (read more)
When LA-based actor Tyree Freely began creating his self-tape for Leah Daniels-Butler Casting's Quarantine Monologues project, he didn't realize that ... (read more)
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends To June
In accordance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and under the continued direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Broadway shows in ... (read more)
VIDEO: The Shows Must Go On! Continues with JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR- Watch Now!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Jesus Christ Superstar Live Stage Show starring Tim Minchin, Mel C and Chris Moyl... (read more)
With Closure Official BEETLEJUICE Considering Future Production Plans; Tour
With this morning's news about Broadway remaining closed through June 7th, it makes it official that BEETLEJUICE on Broadway has played its final perf... (read more)
VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell Serenades NYC From His Balcony!
This afternoon, passersby were treated to a Tony-winning serenade from none other than the great Brian Stokes Mitchell as he belted out a selection fr... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Believes Theatres Will Remain Shut Down Until September
Andrew Lloyd Webber has voiced his opinion on the current Broadway return date of June 7, in a recent interview with Page Six.... (read more)