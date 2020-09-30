VIDEO: Sasha Hutchings, Isabelle McCalla, and More Encourage Voting in 'I Am America' Music Video

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The video also features Cheech Manohar, Ryan Breslin, and many more Broadway stars!

A group of Broadway artists joined forces for a new music video from The Ensemblist, encouraging voting.

Watch Ryan Breslin, Sasha Hutchings, Cheech Manohar, Isabelle McCalla, and more perform "I Am America" in the video below!

The video was directed and choreographed by Elliott Mattox and filmed and edited by Pierre Marais.

The full cast includes Aaron Albano, Alicia Albright, Annalise Baker, Darius Barnes, Keely Berine, Stephanie Bissonnette, Colin Bradbury, Alicia Charles, Collins Conley, Karli Dinardo, Michael Fasano, Cajai Fellows, Michael Fatica, Talya Rae Groves, Jennifer Gruener, Jacob Gutierrez, Jacob Guzman, James Harkness, Michael Hartung, Eric Anthony Johnson, Justin Keats, Colby Q. Lindeman, Katie Lombardo, Caleb Marshall, Stanley Martin, Robin Masella, Ilda Mason, Sarah Meahl, Mateo Melendez, Michelle Mercedes, Amy Quanbeck, Molly Rushing, MiMi Scardulla, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, Dana Steingold, Jesse Swimm, Daryl Tofa, Halli Toland, Zurin Villanueva, Paige Williams and Kelli Youngman.

Production Stage Managers: Rachel Bauder and Matty DiCarlo

Associate Choreographer: Alicia Newcom

Production Assistants: Emily Hayes, David Sugarman

Behind the scenes photography by Mati Ficara

