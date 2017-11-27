WAITRESS
VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Unveils Clue No. 2 for New WAITRESS Casting

Nov. 27, 2017  

As previously announced, Betsy Wolfe shared her Waitress departure plans, stepping down from the role of Jenna on January 9th. Meanwhile, her current co-star, pop star Jason Mraz is scheduled for a final bow on January 15th.

Sara Bareilles announced yesterday she would be unveiling clues for their replacements - check out the second one below and click here if you missed the first!

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.


