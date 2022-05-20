LISTEN: Sara Bareilles Joins Ben Platt on 'Grow As We Go' Remix

Sara Bareilles and Ben Platt have released their new collaboration, "Grow As We Go."

The track was originally featured on Platt's 2019 album, "Sing to Me Instead" and was re-released today with the addition of Bareilles' vocals. The pair will perform the song on the American Idols season finale this Sunday on ABC.

"Thank you Sara for this honor, you've been an inspiration for so long and I'm so grateful you lent your one of a kind gift to this very special song," Platt wrote in an Instagram post.

Sara Bareilles was recently seen as the Baker's Wife in Into the Woods at Encores City Center. She was nominated for a Tony Award for writing the score of Waitress the musical. She was seen as Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert on NBC. Bareilles also wrote a song for the SpongeBob musical on Broadway and hosted the Tony Awards in 2018.

Ben Platt won a Tony Award for originating the title role in Dear Evan Hansen, which he later reprised in the 2021 film adaption. Platt's film credits include Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash, Run This Town, and Drunk Parents. Since 2019, he has starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician,.

In 2017, Platt signed with Atlantic Records and released his album, Sing to Me Instead. In May 2020, a concert film, titled Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall, debuted on Netflix. He will be hitting the road again later this year in support of his second album, Reverie.

Listen to the new single here: