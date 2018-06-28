VIDEO: Santino Fontana, Ali Stroker & More Sing PROMISES, PROMISES for Transport Group!

Jun. 28, 2018  

Earlier this week, Transport Group presented Promises, Promises- its second musical in this season's Anne L. Bernstein Concert Series- featuring John Cariani (The Band's Visit; Tony nominee Fiddler on the Roof), Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend; Sweeney Todd; Obie Award for TG's The Dark at the Top of the Stairs), Jessica Fontanta (Cinderella; TG's Once Upon a Mattress), Santino Fontana (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend; Tootsie ; Tony nominee Cinderella), Stanley Bahorek (Amazing Grace, Queen of the Mist), Lauren Blackman (Anastasia), Hannah Corneau (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Marc Kudisch (Finding Neverland, Hand to God), Sean McLaughlin (Hello Dolly), Bruce Sabath(Cagney), Tally Sessions (War Paint), and Ali Stroker (Spring Awakening).

The concert was directed by Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III with musical direction by Joey Chancey and featured a live orchestra performing the show's original Broadway orchestrations. Promises, Promises is written by Neil Simon, and has music by Burt Bacharach and lyrics by Hal David.

Check out highlights from the big night below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!

