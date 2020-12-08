VIDEO: Samantha Barks Performs 'Let It Go' from FROZEN

Click Here for More Articles on FROZEN

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Samantha Barks will take the stage as Queen Elsa in the West End production of Frozen beginning next year.

Watch below as she performs Let It Go on the Royal Variety Show!

The current opening date for Frozen in the West End is 14 April 2021, with previews from 2 April. The production is now booking until 24 October 2021.

Barks stars alongside Stephanie McKeon as Anna, as well as Obioma Ugoala(Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Weselton), and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall; with Jeremy Batt, Cameron Burt, Lauren Chia, Laura Emmitt, Emily-Mae (Bulda), Danielle Fiamanya, Hannah Fairclough, Matt Gillett, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Emily Lane, Justin-Lee Jones, Jason Leigh Winter, Jacob Maynard, Leisha Mollyneaux, Gabriel Mokake (King Agnarr), Sarah O'Connor, Jemma Revell, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Jake Small, Isabel Snaas, Joshua St. Clair (Pabbie), Monica Swayne, and Anna Woodside.

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, expands upon and deepens the tale's indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film.

Frozen's director is Michael Grandage , a Tony Award winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford , Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.

