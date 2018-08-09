PRETTY WOMAN
Click Here for More Articles on PRETTY WOMAN

VIDEO: Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, and the Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Rehearse 'You're Beautiful'

Aug. 9, 2018  

All new footage has been released from inside the rehearsal room with the cast of Pretty Woman, starring Samantha Barks and Andy Karl. In the new video, the cast rehearses the song "You're Beautiful," which is the show's Act One finale. Check out the video below!

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self-discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, with original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, began performances at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre Friday, July 20, 2018.

VIDEO: Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, and the Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Rehearse 'You're Beautiful'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Jackie Hoffman and the Cast of Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Put Their Spin on the Song 'Milkshake'
  • VIDEO: Watch FREAKY FRIDAY Stars Talk New Movie Musical on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
  • VIDEO: Marc Kudisch Sings the National Anthem at Citi Field
  • VIDEO: Watch the Premiere Episode of Daisy Hobbs' New Broadway Web Series, OUTCAST!
  • VIDEO: Watch Tituss Burgess and Danielle Brooks Sing 'Fallin' Like a Rock' Duet on ELENA OF AVALOR
  • VIDEO: Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, and the Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Rehearse 'You're Beautiful'

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       