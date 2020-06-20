VIDEO: SIX, HEATHERS, COME FROM AWAY, and More Perform at Virtual West End Live

This year's virtual West End Live is underway!

The first highlights programme features performances from Six, Wicked, Heathers, The Lion King, Bat Out of Hell, Les Miserables, Come From Away, Jersey Boys, Memphis, and &Juliet.

Watch the full programme below!

West End LIVE is presenting two specially commissioned highlights programmes to be streamed on 20 and 21 June in place of the popular live event held at Trafalgar Square, which has sadly had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two programmes featuring the best of West End LIVE performances over the last 5 years will be broadcast live on West End LIVE's Facebook page.. Both programmes are captioned and available to watch for 24 hours after premiering. There will also be a whole host of on-line activities throughout the weekend.

