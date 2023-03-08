Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: SIX Aragon Tour Alternates Sing 'Heart Of Stone'

Six is at the Orpheum Theatre through March 16th, 2023.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Celebrate International Women's Day with this fierce performance of SIX's "Heart of Stone" from the Aragon Tour's Alternate Queens Kelsee Kimmel, Erin Ramirez, Kelly Denice Taylor, and Cassie Silva, filmed at San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre

The North American tour cast features Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. The New York Times says Six "Totally rules!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails Six as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season just got supercharged!"

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.




Related Stories
$30 Student and Educator RUSH Tickets Announced for SIX at DeVos Performance Hall Photo
$30 Student and Educator RUSH Tickets Announced for SIX at DeVos Performance Hall
Broadway Grand Rapids announced $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of SIX. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person.
SIX to Play Limited Engagement at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Photo
SIX to Play Limited Engagement at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
The Tony Award-winning global sensation SIX will debut at The Palazzo Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on March 21, 2023, for a strictly limited seven-week engagement.
SIX National Tour is Coming to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in February Photo
SIX National Tour is Coming to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in February
Tickets for the electrifying Tony Award-Winning new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-Winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss at the  Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10AM for 8 performances from Wednesday, February 1 to Sunday, February 5, 2023.
Photo: SIX National Tour Cast Attends MAGIC MIKE LIVE Photo
Photo: SIX National Tour Cast Attends MAGIC MIKE LIVE
The U.S. touring cast of SIX The Musical was spotted attending Vegas’ hottest show, MAGIC MIKE LIVE at SAHARA Las Vegas. Check out a photo here!

More Hot Stories For You


VIDEO: First Look At Hale Center Theater's TITANICVIDEO: First Look At Hale Center Theater's TITANIC
March 7, 2023

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Hale Center Theater's production of Titanic! Get a first look at the cast in action.
VIDEO: First Look at World Premiere of VILLETTE at Lookingglass Theatre CompanyVIDEO: First Look at World Premiere of VILLETTE at Lookingglass Theatre Company
March 7, 2023

Get a first look at Lookingglass Theatre Company's World Premiere of Villette by Sara Gmitter, adapted from the Charlotte Brontë novel. The cast features Mi Kang as Lucy Snowe, Mo Shipley as Ginerva Fanshawe, Helen Joo Lee as Madame Beck, Renée Lockett as Mrs. Bretton, Ronald Román-Meléndez as John Graham Bretton, and Debo Balogun as Paul Emmanuel.
VIDEO: Watch Highlights from the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in BrazilVIDEO: Watch Highlights from the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Brazil
March 7, 2023

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the non-replica production of Wicked, now on stage in Brazil. Check out the cast performing 'Popular' below!
VIDEO: Get A First Look At KINKY BOOTS At Olney Theatre CenterVIDEO: Get A First Look At KINKY BOOTS At Olney Theatre Center
March 1, 2023

Get a first look at Olney Theatre Center Mainstage productions of Kinky Boots which runs now through March 26, 2023.
Video: Watch 'Moments In The Woods' & 'It Takes Two' from INTO THE WOODS at Paramount TheatreVideo: Watch 'Moments In The Woods' & 'It Takes Two' from INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
February 16, 2023

Paramount Theatre has released additional clips of for Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's brilliant reimagining of the Grimm Brothers fairy tales, which runs through March 19, 2023. Get an extended look at the production!
share