VIDEO: RuPaul's Drag Race Channels MOULIN ROUGE! in Rusical Challenge

On Friday night's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, the seven remaining contestants of Season 14 took part in one of the most beloved challenges of the franchise- the Rusical. This season, the queens gave a show-stopping performance of Moulin Ru- inspired of course, by the Tony-winning Moulin Rouge! the Musical.

Watch below as Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco, Daya Betty, DeJa Skye, Jorgeous, Lady Camden, and Willow Pill get their musical theatre on, alongside special guest stars Leland and Leslie Jordan.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race air Fridays at 8pm on VH1.