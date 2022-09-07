VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL Live Capture on Roku

Roku has shared the trailer for their live capture of the stage adaptation of the hit West End musical "Heathers: The Musical." The Roku Original special will be available to stream on Friday, September 16, 2022, on The Roku Channel in the U.S.

"Heathers: The Musical" is based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, "Heathers" (1989). Andy Fickman directs the musical, with book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe. Fickman, Murphy and O'Keefe will also produce.

The musical was filmed at The Other Palace, where it started its U.K. journey in 2018. Originally produced by Bill Kenwright & Paul Taylor Mills, it grew its initial cult following and became a box office recordasbreaker, ultimately transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a soldasout limited run later that year.

The production then returned to the Haymarket for another successful West End season in 2021, and concurrently a U.K. tour, before returning to its original home, The Other Palace, in November 2021, where it is still breaking records.

The cast includes Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer, Simon Gordon as Jason 'J.D.' Dean, Maddison Firth as Heather Chandler, Vivian Panka as Heather Duke, Teleri Hughes as Heather McNamara, Mhairi Angus as Martha Dunnstock, Liam Doyle as Kurt Kelly, Rory Phelan as Ram Sweeney, Vicki Lee Taylor as Ms. Fleming/Veronica's Mom, Andy Brady as Veronica's Dad/ Kurt's Dad / Principal Gowan, Oliver Brooks as Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, Benjamin Karran asBeleaguered Geek, Chris Parkinson as Hipster Dork/Officer McCord, Jermaine Woods as Preppy Stud/Officer Milner, Eleanor MorrisonasHalliday as Young Republicanette, MaryasJean Caldwell as Stoner Chick, Hannah Lowther as New Wave Party Girl, and May Tether as Drama Club Drama Queen.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where Veronica Sawyer is just another one of the nobodies dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. Until JD shows up as the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that everyone fears being a nobody, but its murder being a somebody...

Watch the trailer for "Heathers: the Musical" on The Roku Channel here: