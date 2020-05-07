VIDEO: Robin de Jesus and Shirley Rumierk Perform 'I Like Havana' for 52nd Street Project's Virtual Gala
The 52nd Street Project - a non-profit organization known for making a difference in the lives of children from the Hell's Kitchen (Clinton) neighborhood through a series of free mentorship programs that foster creativity and educational development and brings members together with professional theater artists to produce original shows - is hosting its first-ever virtual gala featuring performances by stars of stage and screen Annaleigh Ashford & Joe Tapper; Marinda Anderson & Adrienne C. Moore; Edie Falco & Stephen Wallem; Mallory Portnoy; Michael Potts; Shirley Rumierk & Robin de Jesús, Natalie Walker, and more.
The newest video, hosted by Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale,
features RISE star Shirley Rumierk and Tony-nominee Robin de Jesús performing the original song, "I LIke Havana," written by 11-year old Crismell for The 52nd Street Project's Songmaking workshop and concert in October of 2019.
Featuring composition by Pablo Concha, arrangement and Production by Avi A. Amon, bass guitar by Sam Weber, video editing and final production by Noël Mihalow and Prime Films.
Check it out below! Visit the gala site at https://give.52project.org/GameChangers.
