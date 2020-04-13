VIDEO: Riverdale Takes On HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH in Latest Musical Episode

Check out a sneak peek at the latest musical episode of Riverdale! The episode, titled Wicked Little Town is centered around the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

The official episode description reads: "After the previous debacles of Carrie and Heathers, Kevin Keller has decided to revive Riverdale High's tradition of hosting a Variety Show! But when Mr. Honey forbids him from performing a number from Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kevin and our gang rallies against their principal - by each performing a number from Hedwig, turning the Variety Show into a full-fledged musical that, as always, reflects our characters' inner lives and struggles. And amidst all the drama, one forbidden "showmance" begins to blossom..."

Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, RIVERDALE is a bold and subversive take on the wholesome town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead, as they discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town's wholesome façade.





