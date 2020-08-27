VIDEO: Renee Elise Goldsberry Celebrates Women's Equality Day with a Tribute to Suffragists

The Hamilton star pays tribute to all the suffragists who came before us by reciting the words of the revolution.

In celebration of the unveiling of the very first statue of real women in Central Park, Tony Award- winner Renee Elise Goldsberry was featured on Today, performing a tribute in celebration of Women's Equality Day.

See Renee below as she honors Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and all the suffragists who came before us by reciting the words of the revolution.

See the clip here:

