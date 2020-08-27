Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Renee Elise Goldsberry Celebrates Women's Equality Day with a Tribute to Suffragists

Article Pixel

The Hamilton star pays tribute to all the suffragists who came before us by reciting the words of the revolution.

Aug. 27, 2020  

In celebration of the unveiling of the very first statue of real women in Central Park, Tony Award- winner Renee Elise Goldsberry was featured on Today, performing a tribute in celebration of Women's Equality Day.

See Renee below as she honors Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and all the suffragists who came before us by reciting the words of the revolution.

See the clip here:


Related Articles
Vote Now for the Best of the Decade Awards

More Hot Stories For You