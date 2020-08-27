VIDEO: Renee Elise Goldsberry Celebrates Women's Equality Day with a Tribute to Suffragists
The Hamilton star pays tribute to all the suffragists who came before us by reciting the words of the revolution.
In celebration of the unveiling of the very first statue of real women in Central Park, Tony Award- winner Renee Elise Goldsberry was featured on Today, performing a tribute in celebration of Women's Equality Day.
See Renee below as she honors Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and all the suffragists who came before us by reciting the words of the revolution.
See the clip here:
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Which Shows Will Be Eligible for 2020 Tony Awards?
Though final eligibility determinations have not yet been announced, word from industry insiders is that the cutoff will be February 19, 2020- meaning...
Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Star in New Romantic Comedy THE MAKING OF, Alongside Blake Lively, Richard Gere and Diane Keaton
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively, Richard Gere and Diane Keaton will lead a new romantic comedy The Making Of....
Aaron Sorkin Will Reunite With THE WEST WING Cast for Staged Episode to Benefit When We All Vote
Ahead of one of the most pivotal elections in our nation's history, HBO Max and The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin announced today that for the first ...
NEXT TO NORMAL Original Cast Will Reunite on Stars in the House This Week
Miss the mountains? Be sure to tune in to Stars in the House on Saturday, August 29 (8pm), for a Next to Normal original cast reunion!...
BLACK IS KING Director Blitz Bazawule to Helm THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
Deadline is reporting that Blitz Bazawule, director of the Beyonce feature Black Is King on Disney+ has signed on to direct the movie musical of the T...
American Guild of Musical Artists and Stage Directors and Choreographers Society Release Return-to-Work Playbook
American Guild of Musical Artists and Stage Directors and Choreographers Society have announced the wide release of the AGMA/SDC Return to Stage and P...