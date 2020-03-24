VIDEO: Remembering the Work of the Late, Great Terrence McNally

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported earlier today, legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronavirus. Terrence was a lung cancer survivor who lived with chronic COPD. He was 81 years old.

Just last year, McNally celebrated his 80th birthday with his 25th Broadway production since 1965, following such highlights as: Anastasia (2017), Mothers and Sons (2014), Master Class (2011, 1995), Ragtime (2009, 1998), The Ritz (2007, 1983, 1975), Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (2002), The Full Monty (2000), Love! Valour! Compassion! (1995), Kiss of the Spider Woman (1993), The Rink (1984) and And Things That Go Bump in the Night (1965).

Below, we're taking a closer look at just a few shows from his incredible career...

Master Class:

The Ritz: Ragtime: Mothers and Sons: It's Only a Play: The Visit:





