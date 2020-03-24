Breaking: Tony-Winning Playwright Terrence McNally Dies from Coronavirus-Related Complications at 81

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronavirus. Terrence was a lung cancer survivor who lived with chronic COPD. He was 81 years old.

He is survived by his husband, producer Tom Kirdahy.

McNally was a four-time Tony Award winner, and recipient of the 2019 Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. His career has spanned six decades, and his plays, musicals, and operas are routinely performed all over the world.

McNally was born November 3, 1938 in St. Petersburg, Florida, to Hubert and Dorothy (Rapp) McNally, two transplanted New Yorkers who ran a seaside bar and grill called The Pelican Club, but after a hurricane destroyed the establishment, the family briefly relocated to Port Chester, NY, then to Dallas, TX and finally to Corpus Christi, TX where he remained until McNally moved to New York City in 1956 to attend Columbia University.

McNally celebrated his 80th birthday last year (2019) with his 25th Broadway production since 1965, following such highlights as: Anastasia (2017), Mothers and Sons (2014), Master Class (2011, 1995), Ragtime (2009, 1998), The Ritz (2007, 1983, 1975), Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (2002), The Full Monty (2000), Love! Valour! Compassion! (1995), Kiss of the Spider Woman (1993), The Rink (1984) and And Things That Go Bump in the Night (1965).

Surviving family includes: Brother Peter McNally and his wife Vicky McNally, their son Stephen McNally and his wife Carmen McNally and their daughter Kylie McNally; Mother-in-Law Joan Kirdahy, sister/brother-in-laws Carol Kirdahy, Kevin Kirdahy and his wife Patricia, James Kirdahy and his wife Nora, Kathleen Kirdahy Kay, Neil Kirdahy and his wife Sue.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to BC/EFA and the Dramatist Guild Foundation.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





