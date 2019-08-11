VIDEO: Relive THE PROM's Journey on Broadway as the Show Wraps Up its Run

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

The Prom has ended its Broadway run today, August 11th, after 23 preview and 310 regular performances.

A video has surfaced on YouTube, chronicling The Prom's journey throughout its run. The video features many of the cast's television performances, interviews, rehearsal footage, and more. Check it out below!

The original cast of The Prom starred Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen (Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Potts (The Iceman Cometh), Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins (Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon (Groundhog Day).

The Prom will launch a National Tour in Providence, Rhode Island at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in February 2021. Exact dates and additional cities will be announced at a later date. The production also recently announced a worldwide licensing deal has been confirmed with Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW).

In addition, The Prom will be turned into a movie event for Netflix from Ryan Murphy, and a YA novelization of the musical, written by Saundra Mitchell, will be released on September 10, 2019 with Viking Children's Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers.





