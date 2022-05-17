VIDEO: Recap the Stage and Screen Career of Cloris Leachman

Just last year, the world lost a stage and screen legend in Cloris Leachman. With a career spanning more than seven decades, eight Primetime Emmy Awards, an Academy Award, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe Award, and a Daytime Emmy Award, one of her final roles is in LGBTQ drama Jump, Darling.

Jump, Darling is available now on DVD and VOD, Digital from Breaking Glass Pictures. Watch the film here: https://linktr.ee/jumpdarling

Before you watch, catch up on her epic career on stage and screen below!

Born in Des Moines, Iowa, Leachman attended Northwestern University and studied acting under under Elia Kazan at the Actors Studio in New York City. Before she catapulted to stardom on screen, Leachman enjoyed a career onstage in the 1940s and 50s.

Most notably, she replaced Martha Wright in the original production of South Pacific on Broadway. She also appeared in: Happy Birthday, John Loves Mary, Sundown Beach, As You Like It, A Story for a Sunday Evening, Lo and Behold!, Dear Barbarians, Sunday Breakfast, King of Hearts, a Touch of the Poet, Masquerade. Below, she channels her musical theatre roots to perform a song from Guys and Dolls:

Her many early television appearances include Rawhide, The Twilight Zone, Lassie, Gunsmoke, and One Step Beyond- in which she played an American photographer living in Paris:

On the big screen, Leachman appeared in Peter Bogdanovich's The Last Picture Show in 1971 as the neglected wife of a closeted schoolteacher in the 1950s. For her performance, she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

She is also known for her work with Mel Brooks, appearing in comedic roles such as Frau Blücher in Young Frankenstein and Madame Defarge in History of the World, Part I: