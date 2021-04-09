VIDEO: Raymond J. Lee, Storm Lever, Joél Pérez and Allison Spratt Pearce Sing 'I Miss the Spray'

La Jolla Playhouse has released a new song, "I Miss the Spray," written by Benjamin Velez and David Kamp (Kiss My Aztec!). The video features Broadway/LJP veterans Raymond L. Lee , Storm Lever, Joél Pérez and Allison Spratt Pearce.

Check out the video below!

La Jolla Playhouse shared:

"Hope glimmers on the horizon with restaurants opening up and sporting events happening. While we are beyond proud to continue developing extraordinary digital work with incredible artists and creators, it's clear ALL of us are deeply missing live and in-person performances. So we gathered four phenomenal Playhouse actors - Raymond J. Lee (TIGER STYLE!), Storm Lever (FLY, SUMMER), Joél Pérez (KISS MY AZTEC!) and Allison Spratt Pearce (COME FROM AWAY) - for some forward-looking fun with an irreverently original song, "I Miss the Spray," written by KISS MY AZTEC!'s Benjamin Velez and David Kamp.

As we prepare to welcome you back to the Playhouse, a donation of any amount helps ensure that the new and the next in American theatre continues to land on our stages. To give, text LJP at 76278 or go to: bit.ly/CurtainsRiseLJP."