VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Tackles Roy Moore Controversy with SOUND OF MUSIC Tune in Latest Parody

Dec. 12, 2017  

In his newest song parody, Randy Rainbow takes on the Roy Moore controversy with "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" from THE SOUND OF MUSIC. Check it out below!

Randy Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) is a comedian, actor, writer, host and Internet sensation best known for his viral comedy videos. He's been called "the best thing about the 2016 GOP race" by Dan Savage and his musical tribute to the first presidential debate of 2016 ("BRAGGADOCIOUS!") received 28 million views in its first two days. He was subsequently asked by the cast of TV's Will & Grace to parodize a song which they performed during a political fundraiser for the 2016 election.

Randy has also written for comedian Kathy Griffin and hosted and performed in numerous theatrical events for the Broadway, cabaret and gay communities, as well as for the Tony Awards and some of New York City's most popular night spots including 54 Below, Birdland Jazz Club, XL Nightclub and Therapy NYC where his own weekly show ran for two years. He's been seen as a talking head on VH1 and has been heard regularly as both a guest and co-host on Sirius XM Radio. He is the creator and star of the long-running BroadwayWorldweb series Chewing the Scenery with Randy Rainbow and Last Minute with Randy Rainbow.

VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Tackles Roy Moore Controversy with SOUND OF MUSIC Tune in Latest Parody
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • DVR Alert: Kristen Bell's Theater-Themed ABC Special ENCORE Airs Tonight!
  • Winners Announced For the 2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards
  • Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Dec. 10
  • Alec Baldwin May Turn 'Donald Trump' Character Into One-Man Broadway Show
  • Corey Cott, Solea Pfeiffer and More to Join National Symphony Orchestra for WEST SIDE STORY in Concert
  • VIDEO: Bernadette Peters Talks Taking Over Lead in HELLO, DOLLY! on LIVE

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com