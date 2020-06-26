VIDEO: Primera Fila Creates Special Pride Video Featuring Matt Lucas, Cheyenne Jackson, and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Once again, Spanish online theatre magazine Primera Fila joins Pride in a very special way. Starring some of the world's best-known artists and activists, the site has released an original video featuring motivational phrases of love and support to the LGBT+ community.

Written and produced by its director, Guillermo Názara, the list of celebrities includes, in order of appearance: Matt Lucas, Jazz Jennings, Cheyenne Jackson, Peter Facinelli, Josh Dylan, Frankie Rodríguez, Joe Serafini, Kirnsten Vangness, Andrej Pejic, Courtney Act, Lachlan Buchanan and Jake T. Austin.

Check out the video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You