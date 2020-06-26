Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Primera Fila Creates Special Pride Video Featuring Matt Lucas, Cheyenne Jackson, and More

Article Pixel Jun. 26, 2020  

Once again, Spanish online theatre magazine Primera Fila joins Pride in a very special way. Starring some of the world's best-known artists and activists, the site has released an original video featuring motivational phrases of love and support to the LGBT+ community.

Written and produced by its director, Guillermo Názara, the list of celebrities includes, in order of appearance: Matt Lucas, Jazz Jennings, Cheyenne Jackson, Peter Facinelli, Josh Dylan, Frankie Rodríguez, Joe Serafini, Kirnsten Vangness, Andrej Pejic, Courtney Act, Lachlan Buchanan and Jake T. Austin.

Check out the video below!

VIDEO: Primera Fila Creates Special Pride Video Featuring Matt Lucas, Cheyenne Jackson, and More
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Expresses Concern For the Return of Theatre
  • VIDEO: Nathan Lane Talks PENNY DREADFUL, Broadway's Re-Opening, President Trump, and More
  • VIDEO: Donna Vivino and Larry Hochman Perform 'Smile'
  • VIDEO: Aaron Tveit Sings Sondheim's 'Broadway Baby' with the Pasadena Pops