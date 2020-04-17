VIDEO: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Talks Her Emmy Wins, FLEABAG: LIVE, and More on THE LATE SHOW

On Thursday, April 17's episode of THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert At Home, Stephen Colbert talks to one of his most favorite actors, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, to whom Stephen presented an Emmy Award last year.

Waller-Bridge told Colbert that she remembers the Emmy he presented to her the most, saying, "That's THE ONE I remember the most. It is the night that dreams are made of and it was just so full of love and madness... It became this one mushed up memory of friends and lights and fun. It was extraordinary. I'll never forget it."

Waller-Bridge also addressed her famous Emmy photo, where she had an armful of Emmys with a cocktail in one hand and cigarette in the other. She said, "I was with just a bunch of 6 friends and one of them took that photo and then put it on his Instagram and it just went mad. Be careful of who is taking photos of you."

Waller-Bridge is raising money by streaming her stage production of "Fleabag Live" on Amazon, and she spoke about that decision saying, "When all the theaters closed in the U.K. and I think around the same time in the U.S., me and the Fleabag team started talking about how we could do something to help the theater community but also the wider community. Basically how we could just raise money. We had in our back pocket The National Theatre Live recording of the play."

"We've now managed to put the show online, this one-off recorded performance online to be streamed for a minimum of five dollars and all the proceeds from it goes to charities to support people working on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic," Waller-Bridge continued.

They are collecting additional donations through the Fleabag Support Fund https://www.gofundme.com/f/fleabag-su....

Written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and directed by Vicky Jones, produced under their DryWrite banner by Francesca Moody, the one-woman show played to a sold-out house at Wyndham's Theatre in London's West End last summer and a sold-out house Off Broadway in New York last Spring.





