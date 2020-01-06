VIDEO: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Accepts Two Awards for FLEABAG at the 2020 GOLDEN GLOBES!

Fleabag took home two awards during the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5! The series took home Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and the show's creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

In her speech for Best Actress, Waller-Bridge thanked Andrew Scott, who joined the show in the second season, saying, "There was a lot of talk about the chemistry of us in the show, but he could have chemistry with a pebble. I loved being Andrew's pebble in this. Thank you so much for bringing so much fire to this season."

Waller-Bridge thanked former President Barack Obama for including Fleabag on his Top TV of 2019 list during her second speech. She said, "Personally, I would like to also thank Obama for putting us on his list," she said. "As some of you may know, he's always been on mine. And if you don't get that, please watch season one of Fleabag really, really quickly."

Watch both speeches below!

Written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Crashing, Broadchurch), Fleabag is a hilarious and poignant window into the mind of a dry-witted, sexual, angry, grief-riddled woman (Waller-Bridge), as she hurls herself at modern living in London.

The show is based on Waller-Bridge's play Fleabag, which won an Edinburgh FRINGE First Award, the Critics' Circle and Off-West End Awards for Most Promising Playwright and a Special Commendation from the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. Waller-Bridge is currently starring off-Broadway in her play Fleabag, which is a strictly limited six-week engagement at the Soho Playhouse through Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Fleabag also stars Brett Gelman (Twin Peaks), Olivia Colman (Peep Show), Bill Paterson (Outlander), Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered), Hugh Skinner (Poldark), Jamie Demetriou (People Time), Jenny Rainsford (The Smoke),and Sian Clifford (Paddy). The series is directed by Harry Bradbeer (Dickensian), and executive produced by Harry Williams and Jack Williams (The Missing).

The series is produced by Jack and Harry Williams of Two Brothers Pictures and Lydia Hampson, directed by Harry Bradbeer (Dickensian, No Offence) and is distributed by all3media International.

Photo Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC





