VIDEO: Peppermint & Daya Curley Sing 'Chosen Family' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL

Check out the number from the show in rehearsal!

By:
SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character Photo 4 Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character

Watch Peppermint and Daya Curley Perform 'Chosen Family' from 'A Transparent Musical' - now on stage at Center Theater Group in Los Angeles. From the creators of the hit Amazon series comes a groundbreaking and timely new musical that’s delightfully queer, unapologetically Jewish, and radically joyful.

Welcome to the JCC! Get ready for a remarkable theatrical experience with A Transparent Musical–an innovative and irresistible new musical based on the hit Amazon Prime original TV show by Joey Soloway. Follow Ali Pfefferman, brought to life by Only Murders in the Building’s Adina Verson, as they navigate the ups and downs of self-discovery.

Ali's Los Angeles Jewish family is filled with secrets, but when their parent, Maura, transitions to the transgender matriarch she always knew she was, the family is forced to confront their own identities and navigate their relationships with each other. Through a revelatory story of acceptance and self-expression, A Transparent Musical explores the intersection of Jewish and queer history while celebrating the imperfectly human aspects of a universally relatable family.




Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber Will Lead DOUBT: A PARABLE on Broadway Photo
Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber Will Lead DOUBT: A PARABLE on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company will present Tony & Emmy Award winner Tyne Daly and Tony & SAG Award winner Liev Schreiber in the new Broadway production John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt: A Parable, with direction by Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis.

Julie Benko Joins the Cast of Barry Manilows HARMONY on Broadway Photo
Julie Benko Joins the Cast of Barry Manilow's HARMONY on Broadway

Julie Benko is set to join the company of Harmony, the new musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, playing the role of “Ruth”. 

Video: Idina Menzel Drops MOVE Music Video Photo
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video

Idina Menzel is kicking off Pride Month with the new music video for her single 'Move.' Describing her new album as a 'love letter' to the Queer community, Menzel worked alongside global hitmakers Nile Rodgers, Jake Shears, Justin Tranter, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox, Laura Veltz, Jim Eliot, Maty Noyes, Mitch Allan, and more for the new dance record.

Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Hosts JEOPARDY! Category Photo
Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Hosts JEOPARDY! Category

A recent episode of Jeopardy! featured a category on Andrew Lloyd Webber, with the legendary composer appearing to read out the questions. Filmed on stage at Bad Cinderella, Lloyd Webber asked questions about Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera, and Sunset Boulevard. Watch the video to see if you can answer them all correctly!


More Hot Stories For You

VIDEO: First Look at the Return of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Ogunquit PlayhouseVIDEO: First Look at the Return of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse
VIDEO: Get A First Look At DER FLIEGENDE HOLLÄNDER at the Met OperaVIDEO: Get A First Look At DER FLIEGENDE HOLLÄNDER at the Met Opera
VIDEO: Peppermint & Daya Curley Sing 'Chosen Family' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICALVIDEO: Peppermint & Daya Curley Sing 'Chosen Family' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
VIDEO: Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICALVIDEO: Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL

Videos

Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser Video
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You