VIDEO: Patrick Page Talks Iago's Speech From OTHELLO In New Conversation For Red Bull Theater

Page joined host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull’s Associate Artistic Director, on October 5, 2020.

Explore Iago with celebrated Shakespearean actor and Tony Award-nominee Patrick Page!

He joined host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull's Associate Artistic Director, on October 5, 2020 for a conversation focused on Iago's speech from the first act Shakespeare's Othello.

Page performed Iago opposite Avery Brooks in 2005 at The Shakespeare Theatre Company under the direction of Michael Kahn. In the conversation, he read passages from the play and discuss his approach to the text and character.

Check out the full conversation below!

