VIDEO: Original Broadway and London Casts of THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Sing 'As We Stumble Along (Reprise)'

The original Broadway and London casts of The Drowsy Chaperone have reunited in song for a virtual fundraiser! The performers came together to sing 'As We Stumble Along (Reprise)'.

Watch the video below!

The performers in the video include:

Bob Martin, Troy Britton Johnson, Mara Davi, Eddie Korbich, Lenny Wolpe, Jason Kravits, Garth Kravits, Linda Griffin, Kilty Reidy, Joey Sorge, Jennifer Smith, Beth Leavel and Kecia Lewis-Evans, Anna Batchelor, Vanessa Barmby, Vivienne Carlyle, Andrea Chamberlain, Kenneth Avery-Clark, Alex Crandon, Georgia Crandon, Mark Dickinson, Jay Douglas, Stacia Fernandez, Nina French, Josie Hicks, Ciara Hudson, Cameron Jack, Sean Kingsley, Lisa Lambert, Casey Nicholaw, Sherrie Pennington, Josh Pope, Angela Pupello, Ella Sabine, Adam Stafford, Patrick Wetzel.

The video is raising money for The Actors Fund and Funds for Freelancers:

Donate to the Actors Fund HERE.

Donate to Funds for Freelancers HERE.

Musicians (courtesy of the Cory Band)

Conductor Philip Harper

Cornets Dai Hale

Harvey Rees

Owain Llestyn

Trombone Kyle Blake

Tuba Simon Howell

Drums Matt Kitto

Keyboard Neil Somerville

