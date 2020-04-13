VIDEO: Opera Singer Adele Belmont Performs For Neighbors on Easter

One professional singer shared her gifts with her neighborhood, by singing opera in the courtyard of her building on Easter.

Adele Belmont, who says she has survived the coronavirus, performs regularly at the Opéra National de Paris.

"I'm happy to sing, if it brings joy to people, I like to be of service. You know, when you're an artist I think you realise that music connects you to the beautiful, the divine, that's how I feel," she said.

"I think it's wonderful to be able to share what thrills you with people who wouldn't necessarily like that kind of music or other kinds of music, because I don't just make this kind of music, but it is my source of inspiration."

Watch the video of her singing below!

https://www.euronews.com/embed/1075656





