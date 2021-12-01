VIDEO: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of Steven Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY

West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg, had its world premiere in New York City on Monday night. BroadwayWorld was there and we're taking you to the red carpet!

In attendance were director-producer Spielberg; cast members Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Brian d'Arcy James, Corey Stoll, Josh Andrés Rivera, Rita Moreno (who also served as one of the film's executive producers) and Rachel Zegler; screenwriter and executive producer Tony Kushner; producers Kristie Macosko Krieger and Kevin McCollum; and choreographer Justin Peck in attendance.

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, "West Side Story" tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); with Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works); and introducing Rachel Zegler (María). Moreno - one of only three artists to be honored with Academy®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Peabody Awards - also serves as one of the film's executive producers.