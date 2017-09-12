VIDEO: On This Day, September 12: Our Last Summer- Broadway Says Goodbye to MAMMA MIA!

On this day, we celebrate the Broadway production of the international smash. Mamma Mia!, which ended its run on this day 5,773 performances.

One of the world's most popular musicals, MAMMA MIA! had audiences dancing in the aisles on Broadway. Seen by over 40 million people around the world, MAMMA MIA!, played over 3,400 performances at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre before closing out its run at the Broadhurst and remains one of Broadway's top selling musicals. The North American Tour has played over 3,000 performances in over 130 cities.

The original West End production of MAMMA MIA! has run for over 10 years and an international tour has visited more than 40 foreign cities. The blockbuster feature film adaptation is the most successful movie musical of all time grossing over $600 million worldwide. A sequel is currently underway starring the entire original cast of the film.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and inspired by the story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, MAMMA MIA! is Judy Craymer's vision of staging writer Catherine Johnson's sunny, funny tale of family and friendship unfolding on a tiny Greek island. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they had last visited 20 years ago. Songs including "Dancing Queen," "The Winner Takes It All," "Money, Money, Money" and "Take a Chance on Me" are all featured in this feel-good musical.

