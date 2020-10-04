VIDEO: On This Day, October 4- Carre Fisher's WISHFUL DRINKING Opens on Broadway
On this day in 2009, Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher landed on Broadway with her hilarious one-woman show.
Today we celebrate actor, author, and cultural icon Carrie Fisher, whose one woman show, Wishful Drinking, opened on Broadway on this day in 2009.
The autobiographical one-woman Broadway show debuted in 2006 at Westwood's Geffen Playhouse with Joshua Ravetch directing. It went on to enjoy a successful Broadway run and toured in additional cities. In 2010, HBO filmed a feature-length documentary of the stage play.
Fisher is a beloved cultural icon, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, a role which she most recently reprised in the record-breaking box office hit Star Wars: The Force Awakens in December 2015.
