VIDEO: On This Day, October 4- Carre Fisher's WISHFUL DRINKING Opens on Broadway

Today we celebrate actor, author, and cultural icon Carrie Fisher, whose one woman show, Wishful Drinking, opened on Broadway on this day in 2009.

The autobiographical one-woman Broadway show debuted in 2006 at Westwood's Geffen Playhouse with Joshua Ravetch directing. It went on to enjoy a successful Broadway run and toured in additional cities. In 2010, HBO filmed a feature-length documentary of the stage play.

Fisher is a beloved cultural icon, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, a role which she most recently reprised in the record-breaking box office hit Star Wars: The Force Awakens in December 2015.

