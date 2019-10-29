VIDEO: On This Day, October 29 - Broadway Breaks For Hurricane Sandy

On this day in 2012, Hurricane Sandy swept through New York, shuttering Broadway shows for 72 hours.

As a result of the suspension of public transportation by government authorities and additional safety precautions implemented due the severe storm, all Broadway performances were canceled from Sunday, October 28 through Tuesday, October 30. Shows resumed performances on Wednesday, October 31 as relief got underway.

Charlotte St. Martin, Executive Director of The Broadway League, stated, "Most shows will go on as scheduled for both the matinee and evening performances on Wednesday, October 31st. For those theatregoers who are staying in hotels and can't get home, it's a great time to see a show. As always, the safety and security of theatregoers and employees is everyone's primary concern, so for those who can't get in to the city as a result of the suspension of public transportation by government authorities or additional safety precautions that were implemented, they should contact their point of purchase for questions about exchange or refund policies."

To raise relief funds and entertain tourists with nowhere to go, some Broadway stars took to the streets to sing show tunes and collect donations for those affected by the storm.

See coverage of how Broadway's brightest bounced back from the storm below and check out our photo coverage from the wake of the storm here.





