VIDEO: On This Day, October 12- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Opens On Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1971, Andrew Lloyd Webber rocked the bible and Broadway with Jesus Christ Superstar on opening night!

On this day, the original Broadway production of Jesus Christ Superstar opened at the Mark Hellinger Theatre.

Jesus Christ Superstar is an iconic rock opera that reinvented musical theater for the modern age. With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, this global blockbuster tells the story of the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, from the perspective of Judas Iscariot.

As Christ's followers grow more fervent, Judas must make his fateful choice between faith and betrayal. Filled with an exciting mix of musical styles that draw upon 1970s rock, gospel, folk and funk themes, this contemporary imagining of the biblical tale features high-energy dance and powerful storytelling.

Check out the original Broadway cast of Jesus Christ Superstar at the 1972 Tony Awards below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You