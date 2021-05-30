Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, May 30 - Happy Birthday, Idina Menzel!

Idina Menzel is the Tony Award-winning star of Wicked, Rent, If/Then, and Disney's Frozen films as the voice of Elsa.

May. 30, 2021  

VIDEO: On This Day, May 30 - Happy Birthday, Idina Menzel!

Today we're celebrating the birthday of the -wickedly talented- Idina Menzel!

Idina made her Broadway debut as Maureen in the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner, Rent, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. She followed that with her Tony Award-winning performance as Elphaba in Wicked, which she subsequently brought to London's West End.

Other New York stage work includes If/Then (Tony nomination), See What I Wanna See (Public), The Wild Party (MTC), and Hair (Encores).

Menzel is the voice of Elsa in the Disney animated musical, Frozen and its sequel Frozen 2 and rose to global stardom singing the Oscar-winning song, "Let It Go."She reprised her performance as Maureen in Chris Columbus' film version of Rent, and has appeared in movies as diverse as Enchanted and Ask the Dust.

On television, Menzel had a recurring role over multiple seasons of "Glee" and has guest starred in numerous other shows. She starred in her own PBS special, Barefoot at the Symphony, with an accompanying live album of the same name. Menzel's highly successful international concert tour recently included a sold out performance at Carnegie Hall.

Celebrate Idina today with some of our favorite performances below!

