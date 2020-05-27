VIDEO: On This Day, May 27 - ANASTASIA Premieres at Hartford Stage

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

The world premiere of the new musical ANASTASIA, starring Christy Altomare and Derek Klena, opened May 27, 2016 at Hartford Stage.

Inspired by the real life of Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov and the enduring mystery of her true identity, the musical reunited the Tony Award-winning writers of the Broadway classic Ragtime: book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Hartford Stage Artistic Director Darko Tresnjak, Tony Award-winner for Best Direction of a Musical for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, directed the production with choreography by Peggy Hickey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder)

From the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, the new musical ANASTASIA is the romantic and rousing story of a brave young woman attempting to discover the mystery of her past while finding a place for herself in the rapidly changing world of a new century.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You