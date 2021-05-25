VIDEO: On This Day, May 25- Happy Birthday, Leslie Uggams!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
Leslie Uggams' Broadway credits include Thoroughly Modern Millie, King Hedley II, and a Tony-winning turn in Hallelujah Baby!

May. 25, 2021  

On this day, we're wishing a very Happy Birthday to Broadway legend, Leslie Uggams!

Uggams starred in Hallelujah, Baby!, which premiered on Broadway in 1967, and won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a musical.

She appeared on Broadway in the revue Blues in the Night in 1982 and in the musical revue of the works of Jerry Herman, Jerry's Girls in 1985.

Later Broadway roles include Muzzy in Thoroughly Modern Millie (2003 - 2004) and Ethel Thayer in On Golden Pond at the Kennedy Center in 2004 and on Broadway at the Cort Theatre in 2005.

In 2001 she appeared in the August Wilson play King Hedley II, receiving a nomination for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play.

