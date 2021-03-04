VIDEO: On This Day, March 4- ANNIE GET YOUR GUN Returns To Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1999, an updated revival of the the classic musical Annie Get Your Gun opened at the Marquis Theatre, starring Bernadette Peters and Tom Wopat, in a production directed by Graciela Daniele.

Some alterations were made for the revival, with Peter Stone making updates to the show's book, originally written by Herbert Fields and Dorothy Fields, including a subplot romance between Winnie and Tommy which had been eliminated from previous incarnations of the musical.

Changes were also made to the score, eliminating the outdated numbers "I'm An Indian, Too" and "I'm A Bad, Bad Man", but added several major dance numbers and a ballroom scene.

Peters won the 1999 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical and the production won the Tony for Best Revival of a Musical.

Annie Get Your Gun, the musical, is a fictionalized version of the life of Annie Oakley. Annie's ability as a sharpshooter wins her a job in Buffalo Bill's Wild West show. Her brilliant shooting offends the masculinity of the show's star marksman, handsome baritone Frank Butler, and makes a romance between the pair impossible.

A happy ending only arrives when wise old Sitting Bull gently demonstrates to the naive Oakley that she can easily win the insecure Butler by intentionally losing a shooting competition. The rousing, sure-fire finale hit's the mark every time.