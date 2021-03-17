VIDEO: On This Day, March 17- SHE LOVES ME Returns to Broadway with Laura Benanti, Zachary Levi and More

On this day in 2016, the classic musical, She Loves Me, returned to Broadway featuring an all-star cast.

Roundabout Theatre Company produced the acclaimed production which starred Tony Award winner Laura Benanti and Zachary Levi, alongside Tony Award winner Gavin Creel, Byron Jennings, Tony Award winner Michael McGrath and Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski.

The production was directed by Scott Ellis, choreographed by Warren Carlyle with musical direction by Paul Gemignani. This classic musical comedy features a book by Joe Masteroff, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and music by Jerry Bock.

Winner of the 2016 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, "She Loves Me" was the most nominated show of the 2015-2016 season, including eight Tony Award nominations, nine Drama Desk nominations, eight Outer Critic Circle nominations, and three Drama League nominations.

"She Loves Me" is a heartwarming musical comedy classic about finding love the good old-fashioned way. It follows Georg and Amalia, two parfumerie clerks who aren't quite the best of friends. Constantly bumping heads while on the job, the sparring coworkers can't seem to find common ground. But little do they know, the anonymous romantic pen pals they have both been falling for happen to be each other! Will love continue to blossom once their identities are finally revealed?